Kundi call for action against those involved in vandalism during PTI’s public meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, Monday said that the Federal government should take action against those who were involved in vandalism during yesterday’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s public meeting.

Speaking to the media after inauguration of `Artisans at Work Exhibition’ at Centaurus Mall, Faisal Kundi emphasized that everyone should abide constitution and law saying, “I will abide by the law as long as I am in power ”.

Criticizing the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, Governor KP said that the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is having more ministries contrary to the law which says that the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister cannot hold more than five ministries.

He said that the writ of state is being challenged in the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while majority of the incidents of terrorism are happening in Chief Minister's own district.

“Either the Chief Minister should have courage to take action or he may be bracketed with those who are involved in terrorism”, he said.

Expressing concerns over deteriorating law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Governor KP said that the terrorism and extortion are on the rise in the province.

Considering such situation, he will ask the Prime Minister and Interior Minister to call an emergency meeting on the situation of KP soon, Faisal Kundi said.

Faisal Kundi said that the Chief Minister with a two-third majority should take a vote of confidence from the Provincial Assembly.

He also called for speedy trial of the May 9 accused and said that there should be no exception for those who do not follow the constitution of the country.

“Even the enemies of the country cannot do what happened on May 9 and how the military installations were targeted”, he said.

Earlier, the Governor KP visited the exhibition and praised the work of artisans and crafters for showcasing their live skills for the visitors and general public.

The exhibition included stalls of unique types of embroidery, block printing, truck art, hand printing, knitting, fancy products, weaving, pottery, khaadi work and other arts and crafts.

Faisal Karim Kundi praised the skills of the artists, saying that besides showcasing talent from different parts of Pakistan, this exhibition is also promoting soft image of the country.