Open Menu

Kundi Calls For Free, Fair General Elections

Sumaira FH Published December 26, 2023 | 09:08 PM

Kundi calls for free, fair general elections

Central Information Secretary of the Pakistan People's Party and candidate from NA-44, DI Khan-I, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Tuesday called for ensuring free and fair elections scheduled for February 8 2024, adding that it is imperative for democracy

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Central Information Secretary of the Pakistan People's Party and candidate from NA-44, DI Khan-I, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Tuesday called for ensuring free and fair elections scheduled for February 8 2024, adding that it is imperative for democracy.

While addressing the press conference in DI Khan, he demanded a level playing field for all political parties in the run-up to the general elections to ensure a free, fair, and transparent electoral exercise. He asserted that no party should be coerced or marginalized in the political process, advocating for equal opportunities for everyone to engage in politics.

“The masses will not accept any government unless free and fair elections are ensured. The credibility of the Parliament will be nothing if transparent elections are not conducted in the country,” he added.

He said that this time if the selection process was adopted instead of transparent elections, the nation would not accept it because now there was a majority of conscious young people, and they would not accept the selection. Kundi said that the PPP has its ideology and believes in the power of people and democracy.

He urged for a democratic process that allows all eligible parties to participate freely in the elections, and he added that free and fair polls would strengthen democracy in the country. He further said that his party has a comprehensive plan to steer the country out of crisis and to put it on its way to progress and prosperity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Parliament Democracy Young Progress Faisal Karim Kundi February All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited NA-44

Recent Stories

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi initiates colla ..

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi initiates collaborative efforts with Chinese ..

7 minutes ago
 PEMRA prohibits broadcast, distribution of surroga ..

PEMRA prohibits broadcast, distribution of surrogate company ads

7 minutes ago
 Anti-encroachment operation continues

Anti-encroachment operation continues

7 minutes ago
 Police arrest drug pusher, proclaimed offender

Police arrest drug pusher, proclaimed offender

7 minutes ago
 Election 2024: Training of teachers as polling off ..

Election 2024: Training of teachers as polling officers begins

7 minutes ago
 Caretaker Minister for Industries, Technical Educa ..

Caretaker Minister for Industries, Technical Education, and NMDs Affairs Aamir A ..

38 minutes ago
Fruit, vegetable market's works at Pak-Afghan bord ..

Fruit, vegetable market's works at Pak-Afghan border in Chaman reached final sta ..

38 minutes ago
 Ukraine scores 'victory' in Black Sea

Ukraine scores 'victory' in Black Sea

38 minutes ago
 CM visits Bibi Pakdaman shrine

CM visits Bibi Pakdaman shrine

38 minutes ago
 PCB announces three-tier player development progra ..

PCB announces three-tier player development program

38 minutes ago
 National conference calls to promote interfaith ha ..

National conference calls to promote interfaith harmony in country

38 minutes ago
 Two die, 7 injured in separate accidents in Jamsho ..

Two die, 7 injured in separate accidents in Jamshoro

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan