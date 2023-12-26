Kundi calls for free, fair general elections

Central Information Secretary of the Pakistan People's Party and candidate from NA-44, DI Khan-I, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Tuesday called for ensuring free and fair elections scheduled for February 8 2024, adding that it is imperative for democracy

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Central Information Secretary of the Pakistan People's Party and candidate from NA-44, DI Khan-I, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Tuesday called for ensuring free and fair elections scheduled for February 8 2024, adding that it is imperative for democracy.

While addressing the press conference in DI Khan, he demanded a level playing field for all political parties in the run-up to the general elections to ensure a free, fair, and transparent electoral exercise. He asserted that no party should be coerced or marginalized in the political process, advocating for equal opportunities for everyone to engage in politics.

“The masses will not accept any government unless free and fair elections are ensured. The credibility of the Parliament will be nothing if transparent elections are not conducted in the country,” he added.

He said that this time if the selection process was adopted instead of transparent elections, the nation would not accept it because now there was a majority of conscious young people, and they would not accept the selection. Kundi said that the PPP has its ideology and believes in the power of people and democracy.

He urged for a democratic process that allows all eligible parties to participate freely in the elections, and he added that free and fair polls would strengthen democracy in the country. He further said that his party has a comprehensive plan to steer the country out of crisis and to put it on its way to progress and prosperity.