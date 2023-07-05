Open Menu

Kundi Calls July 5, Black Day In Nation's History

Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Kundi calls July 5, Black Day in nation's history

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday said the July 5 was a Black Day in the nation's history as a dictator seized the power by unlawfully overthrowing an elected government on the same day in 1977.

In a statement issued here, the state minister said the day reminds that how a power-hungry dictator push the entire nation into extremism, terrorism and Kalashnikov culture.

He said even after 46 years, the nation struggles to rid itself of these problems.

He said General Ziaul Haq had unlawfully seized power by overthrowing the government of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, an elected prime minister and the most popular leader.

Faisal Kundi, who is also Central Information Secretary of Pakistan People's Party (PPP), said that his party rendered eternal sacrifices for the sake of democracy in the country.

"The PPP leadership faced many difficulties including judicial murder of its founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and imprisonments for the sake of democracy," he said and added that the party pays salute to its leaders who faced these difficulties.

He vowed that the mission of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto would be completed under the leadership of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The secret of the survival of this country was hidden in the philosophy of Bhuttoism, he concluded.

