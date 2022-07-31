Kundi condemns aerial firing, shelling on public demonstration

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday condemned the aerial firing and shelling by the police on a public demonstration at Dera-Paharpur road earlier today.

In a statement issued here, he demanded of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to take action against responsibles of the incident.

He said a peaceful Jirga of three villages was consulting to deal with the flood situation, but the police resorted shelling and aerial firing.Three people were injured in this aerial firing and shelling.

He said Dera Ismail Khan was a sensitive city regarding Muharram. "We are fully cooperating with the local administration in establishing peace in the city," Kundi said.

If the public is fired and shelled by a police official, what message will be sent to the public, he questioned.