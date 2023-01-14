Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi has strongly condemned the hand grenade on the house of Parachinar-based senior journalist, Mohammad Ali Turi and said that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been asked to submit a report

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi has strongly condemned the hand grenade on the house of Parachinar-based senior journalist, Mohammad Ali Turi and said that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been asked to submit a report.

While a telephonic talk with the Senior Vice President of Parachinar Press Club on Saturday, he condemned the hand grenade attack on the journalist's house and said the culprit will not go scot-free and a report regarding the incident has been sought from the KP police chief.

He said a transparent investigation into the incident would be made soon, adding the government will take all possible steps for the protection of journalists.