UrduPoint.com

Kundi Condemns Attack On Journalist's House

Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2023 | 08:56 PM

Kundi condemns attack on journalist's house

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi has strongly condemned the hand grenade on the house of Parachinar-based senior journalist, Mohammad Ali Turi and said that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been asked to submit a report

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi has strongly condemned the hand grenade on the house of Parachinar-based senior journalist, Mohammad Ali Turi and said that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been asked to submit a report.

While a telephonic talk with the Senior Vice President of Parachinar Press Club on Saturday, he condemned the hand grenade attack on the journalist's house and said the culprit will not go scot-free and a report regarding the incident has been sought from the KP police chief.

He said a transparent investigation into the incident would be made soon, adding the government will take all possible steps for the protection of journalists.

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Parachinar Faisal Karim Kundi All From Government

Recent Stories

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi condem ..

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi condemns terrorist attacks on Jhangi ..

1 minute ago
 Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) starts stri ..

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) starts strict monitoring to make markets ..

1 minute ago
 US to Allocate $60Mln to Support Lebanese Army - S ..

US to Allocate $60Mln to Support Lebanese Army - Source

1 minute ago
 WCLA introduces characters of armour men in Lahore ..

WCLA introduces characters of armour men in Lahore Fort

1 minute ago
 10 outlaws held in Attock by Police

10 outlaws held in Attock by Police

44 minutes ago
 70 state-of-art railway carriage wagons to arrive ..

70 state-of-art railway carriage wagons to arrive on Monday

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.