Open Menu

Kundi Condemns Attack On Police Team In Bajaur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Kundi condemns attack on police team in Bajaur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Secretary Information Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday strongly condemned an attack on a police van deployed on the security of a polio team in Tehsil Momand, district Bajaur.

He said it was highly condemnable that the anti-state elements were targeting the polio volunteers and police personnel who were engaged to protect the future generation from crippling polio disease, adding that those who attacked the innocent were the worst enemies of humanity.

Kundi said that the sacrifices of the security forces especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police for the sake of peace are irreplaceable. KP Police is at the top of the martyrdoms.

He expressed sympathy with the bereaved families and prayed for courage for them to bear the loss with fortitude. Kundi also prayed for the early recovery of the injured persons.

APP/adi

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Attack Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Polio Van Faisal Karim Kundi From Top Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Five policemen martyred in Bajaur blast

Five policemen martyred in Bajaur blast

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2024

1 day ago
 Good Samaritan Ross Branch takes Dakar bike stage

Good Samaritan Ross Branch takes Dakar bike stage

2 days ago
Biden to deliver annual address to US Congress on ..

Biden to deliver annual address to US Congress on March 7

2 days ago
 Isak stars as Newcastle beat bitter rivals Sunderl ..

Isak stars as Newcastle beat bitter rivals Sunderland in FA Cup

2 days ago
 Commissioner for achieving 100 % target of anti-po ..

Commissioner for achieving 100 % target of anti-polio vaccination

2 days ago
 Under constant Israeli attacks on Gaza, children f ..

Under constant Israeli attacks on Gaza, children facing malnutrition, disease: U ..

2 days ago
 Two killed in separate accidents

Two killed in separate accidents

2 days ago
 Kohat police conducts search operations in Jerma

Kohat police conducts search operations in Jerma

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan