Kundi condemns attack on police team in Bajaur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Secretary Information Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday strongly condemned an attack on a police van deployed on the security of a polio team in Tehsil Momand, district Bajaur.

He said it was highly condemnable that the anti-state elements were targeting the polio volunteers and police personnel who were engaged to protect the future generation from crippling polio disease, adding that those who attacked the innocent were the worst enemies of humanity.

Kundi said that the sacrifices of the security forces especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police for the sake of peace are irreplaceable. KP Police is at the top of the martyrdoms.

He expressed sympathy with the bereaved families and prayed for courage for them to bear the loss with fortitude. Kundi also prayed for the early recovery of the injured persons.

