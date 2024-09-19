Open Menu

Kundi Condemns Gandapur' S Derogatory Language, Seeks Rally Ban

Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2024 | 10:50 AM

Kundi condemns Gandapur' s derogatory language, seeks rally ban

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi Thursday criticized KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur' s derogatory language against other parties where he linked PTI to recent unrest and called for Punjab's Chief Minister to ban the party's Lahore rally.

Talking to a private news channel, Faisal Karim Kundi expressed grave concern over Gandapur's derogatory remarks, stating that such language can incite hatred and violence and appealed to the Punjab Chief Minister to prioritize public safety and ban the rally to prevent any untoward incidents like May 9.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been accused of involvement in incidents that created anarchic situations in the country.

However, the party claims to support those who advocate for women empowerment, youth jobs and economic growth in the province, he highlighted.

Faisal Karim Kundi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, emphasized that Pakistan's respect comes first, criticizing Ali Amin Gandapur for violating diplomatic norms.

Kundi stressed that national dignity and sovereignty must be upheld at all costs.

He urged Gandapur to reflect on his actions and ensure such incidents are avoided in the future.

Responding to a query, he lashed out that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has been accused of promoting an anti-state agenda,adding that PTI's actions have been under scrutiny particularly after the May 9 riots, which resulted in widespread damage and clashes across the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Riots Governor Punjab Faisal Karim Kundi May Women All Jobs

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

2 hours ago
 Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in Wha ..

Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp

15 hours ago
 Punjab govt decides to drops political cases again ..

Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers

15 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter

17 hours ago
 Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, ..

Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends

17 hours ago
Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage

Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage

17 hours ago
 Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Da ..

Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup

17 hours ago
 The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent ci ..

The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..

22 hours ago
 The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and ..

The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..

22 hours ago
 Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for ..

Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit

22 hours ago
 Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in ..

Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan