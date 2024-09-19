Kundi condemns Gandapur' s derogatory language, seeks rally ban

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi Thursday criticized KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur' s derogatory language against other parties where he linked PTI to recent unrest and called for Punjab's Chief Minister to ban the party's Lahore rally.

Talking to a private news channel, Faisal Karim Kundi expressed grave concern over Gandapur's derogatory remarks, stating that such language can incite hatred and violence and appealed to the Punjab Chief Minister to prioritize public safety and ban the rally to prevent any untoward incidents like May 9.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been accused of involvement in incidents that created anarchic situations in the country.

However, the party claims to support those who advocate for women empowerment, youth jobs and economic growth in the province, he highlighted.

Faisal Karim Kundi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, emphasized that Pakistan's respect comes first, criticizing Ali Amin Gandapur for violating diplomatic norms.

Kundi stressed that national dignity and sovereignty must be upheld at all costs.

He urged Gandapur to reflect on his actions and ensure such incidents are avoided in the future.

Responding to a query, he lashed out that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has been accused of promoting an anti-state agenda,adding that PTI's actions have been under scrutiny particularly after the May 9 riots, which resulted in widespread damage and clashes across the country.