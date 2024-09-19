Kundi Condemns Gandapur' S Derogatory Language, Seeks Rally Ban
Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2024 | 10:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi Thursday criticized KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur' s derogatory language against other parties where he linked PTI to recent unrest and called for Punjab's Chief Minister to ban the party's Lahore rally.
Talking to a private news channel, Faisal Karim Kundi expressed grave concern over Gandapur's derogatory remarks, stating that such language can incite hatred and violence and appealed to the Punjab Chief Minister to prioritize public safety and ban the rally to prevent any untoward incidents like May 9.
He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been accused of involvement in incidents that created anarchic situations in the country.
However, the party claims to support those who advocate for women empowerment, youth jobs and economic growth in the province, he highlighted.
Faisal Karim Kundi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, emphasized that Pakistan's respect comes first, criticizing Ali Amin Gandapur for violating diplomatic norms.
Kundi stressed that national dignity and sovereignty must be upheld at all costs.
He urged Gandapur to reflect on his actions and ensure such incidents are avoided in the future.
Responding to a query, he lashed out that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has been accused of promoting an anti-state agenda,adding that PTI's actions have been under scrutiny particularly after the May 9 riots, which resulted in widespread damage and clashes across the country.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024
Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp
Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter
Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends
Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage
Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..
The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..
Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit
Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Jaffar Iqbal urges opposition to unite for constitutional reforms1 hour ago
-
Iranian ambassador calls on Defence Minister10 hours ago
-
Tajik envoy calls on Defence Minister10 hours ago
-
Constitutional amendment to be made with consensus of political parties: Rana11 hours ago
-
Pakistan reports 18th Polio case from Quetta11 hours ago
-
PNS SHAMSHEER participates in operation 'TALON GRIP ONE' during regional maritime security patrol11 hours ago
-
Russian Deputy PM meets Army Chief11 hours ago
-
PTI politicizes national interest matters for political gains: Minister11 hours ago
-
KP Cabinet approves debt management fund11 hours ago
-
Amendments aimed at reforming judicial system: Barrister Aqeel11 hours ago
-
Nida Dar completes 2000 runs in T-20 cricket11 hours ago
-
4 UK professors deliver lectures at Hamdard University11 hours ago