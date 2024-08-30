Kundi condoles with Rana Tanvir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkwa (KP) Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday visited the residence of Federal Minister for food Security Rana Tavir Hussain and condoled with him the sad demise of his brother, MPA Rana Afzaal Hussain.

Faisal Karim Kundi offered Fateha for the departed soul.

During a visit to the Rana Farms, Muridke, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi also met sons of the deceased and expressed his deep grief over the sad demise of the eminent politician.

Former Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari and MNA Sardar Amjad Farooq Khosa were also present.