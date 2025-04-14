Kundi congratulates Afzal Chan, vows support for media reforms

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The newly elected Central Secretary Information of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Nadeem Afzal Chan, on Monday met with the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, here at the Governor House.

During the meeting, they held an in-depth discussion on promoting the party’s media narrative and effectively highlighting PPP's stance in the current political landscape.

The leaders emphasized the importance of aligning the party's representation with the demands of modern media to ensure that the party’s stance is communicated clearly and convincingly to the public.

Nadeem Afzal Chan expressed that, as the Central Secretary Information, his goal would be to present the PPP’s positive and people-friendly image at both national and regional levels.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi congratulated Nadeem Afzal Chan on assuming his new role and expressed hope that his appointment would lead to further improvements in the party’s media affairs.

He said that PPP is a ideological party, whose narrative is based on public rights, the strengthening of democracy, and upholding the constitution.

He emphasized that effectively conveying this narrative is crucial in the current political climate.

Both leaders agreed to work on a coordinated media strategy to highlight the party’s position, with a view to strengthening its public outreach efforts.

Meanwhile, President of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, met with Governor Faisal Karim Kundi. During the meeting, they held detailed discussions on the current political situation in the province and the party’s organizational matters.

The two leaders also deliberated on enhancing the party’s presence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, strengthening the public outreach campaign, and preparing for the upcoming local body and general elections.

Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha briefed the Governor on the organizational status of PPP in various districts of the province and presented several proposals regarding the welfare of party workers.

On the occasion, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi emphasized that all party leaders and workers must work collectively to strengthen and energize the party. He underscored that PPP’s identity lies in its democratic traditions and commitment to public service.

Deputy General Secretary of the party, Abrar Saeed Swati, was also present at the meeting.

APP/ash/