Open Menu

Kundi Criticizes KP Govt’s Silence On Key Issues

Muhammad Irfan Published December 26, 2024 | 12:20 AM

Kundi criticizes KP govt’s silence on key issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Wednesday criticized the provincial government's silence in addressing key issues facing the province.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the provincial government had completely failed to take affective actions on issues such as corruption, health, and terrorism-related challenges.

He also lamented the lack of coordination between the Federal and provincial governments, which he believes has led to unnecessary losses in the province.

Kundi said that despite his efforts to initiate discussions on the growing threat of terrorism in the province, the provincial government failed to take proactive steps.

He specifically noted the incompetence surrounding the Kurram issue, which remains unresolved due to the lack of effective action from local authorities.

Answering a question regarding the dialogue between the federal government and opposition party PTI, he said that PPP’s was very clear that dialogue was the key to move forward.

He criticized PTI leadership for putting their personal and political agendas above national interests, adding the party had often relied on a "fake narrative" to stay relevant in the political arena, which he believes undermines the country's progress.

Related Topics

Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Progress Faisal Karim Kundi From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkish Foreign Minister discu ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkish Foreign Minister discuss strategic relations, region ..

37 minutes ago
 Senator Siddiqui optimistic about resolving politi ..

Senator Siddiqui optimistic about resolving political tensions through talks wit ..

33 minutes ago
 NLC & DP World launch landmark shipping service fr ..

NLC & DP World launch landmark shipping service from Karachi to Chittagong

33 minutes ago
 Israeli aggressions result in more fatalities, inj ..

Israeli aggressions result in more fatalities, injuries in Gaza Wednesday

52 minutes ago
 At Christmas, Pope calls for ‘silence of arms’ ..

At Christmas, Pope calls for ‘silence of arms’, says Gaza situation ‘grave ..

33 minutes ago
 Seminar held in connection with 17th death anniver ..

Seminar held in connection with 17th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto

33 minutes ago
Sharjah Consultative Council discusses taxation of ..

Sharjah Consultative Council discusses taxation of companies in natural resource ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Women’s Sports Club excels at Thailand I ..

Sharjah Women’s Sports Club excels at Thailand International Rowing Championsh ..

1 hour ago
 Inaugural Sharjah Festival of African Literature h ..

Inaugural Sharjah Festival of African Literature hosts Nobel laureates

1 hour ago
 SEHA's SKMC marks medical milestone with UAE's ECP ..

SEHA's SKMC marks medical milestone with UAE's ECPR ECMO Procedure in Emergency ..

2 hours ago
 Uzbekistan's bold reforms transform economy; compe ..

Uzbekistan's bold reforms transform economy; competition, transparency & growth ..

1 hour ago
 Dialogue key to democracy, national unity: Federal ..

Dialogue key to democracy, national unity: Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan