Kundi Criticizes KP Govt’s Silence On Key Issues
Muhammad Irfan Published December 26, 2024 | 12:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Wednesday criticized the provincial government's silence in addressing key issues facing the province.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that the provincial government had completely failed to take affective actions on issues such as corruption, health, and terrorism-related challenges.
He also lamented the lack of coordination between the Federal and provincial governments, which he believes has led to unnecessary losses in the province.
Kundi said that despite his efforts to initiate discussions on the growing threat of terrorism in the province, the provincial government failed to take proactive steps.
He specifically noted the incompetence surrounding the Kurram issue, which remains unresolved due to the lack of effective action from local authorities.
Answering a question regarding the dialogue between the federal government and opposition party PTI, he said that PPP’s was very clear that dialogue was the key to move forward.
He criticized PTI leadership for putting their personal and political agendas above national interests, adding the party had often relied on a "fake narrative" to stay relevant in the political arena, which he believes undermines the country's progress.
