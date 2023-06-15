UrduPoint.com

Kundi Demands Cancellation Of Recent Population Census

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Kundi demands cancellation of recent population census

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday demanded cancellation of recent population census conducted in Dera Ismail Khan Division.

According to a press release issued here, the minister wrote two letters to the Prime Minister and the Federal Minister for Planning and Development in support of the demand made by the political parties, social organizations and All Parties Conference (APC) held on June 7,against the results of the census in the division.

He demanded that the results of the census should be canceled immediately and action should be taken against the responsible persons involved, adding, the public complaints must be addressed.

