UrduPoint.com

Kundi Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Lives During Rains In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 11, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Kundi expresses grief over loss of lives during rains in KP

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :State Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday expressed his grief and sorrow over the loss of lives and property during the rain-related incidents in different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement, the state minister said his heart was saddened by the loss of precious human lives due to rains in many areas of the province. He also condoled with the bereaved families and sympathized with the affected people.

He prayed to the Almighty for the elevation of ranks of the deceased in paradise and for the early recovery of those who got injured in the rainstorms.

He said that the Federal government and related institutions were in contact with the provincial government and the local administrations to help the victims.

He said that steps would be taken to compensate the farmers for the damages caused to their crops and orchards.

Faisal Kundi, who is also the Central Information Secretary of Pakistan People's Party (PPP), directed the local leadership of his party to play their role in helping the victims.

He said that PPP equally grieved over the loss of lives due to the rainstorms.

Kundi said all possible help would be provided to the injured. He appealed to the party workers to donate blood for the injured people. Besides, the workers also take part in rehabilitation work by making liaison with administrations, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi Sunday All Government Blood Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Rains

Recent Stories

Eid Al Adha holiday for Federal Government from 9 ..

Eid Al Adha holiday for Federal Government from 9 to 12 Dhul Hijjah

29 minutes ago
 Champions League final brings global record to Ist ..

Champions League final brings global record to Istanbul Airport

29 minutes ago
 Artificial Intelligence Office organises AI-Enable ..

Artificial Intelligence Office organises AI-Enabled Entrepreneurs conference in ..

30 minutes ago
 Turkish media celebrates UAE President&#039;s visi ..

Turkish media celebrates UAE President&#039;s visit

44 minutes ago
 Led by Mansour bin Zayed: Manchester City FC embod ..

Led by Mansour bin Zayed: Manchester City FC embodies an unwavering commitment t ..

44 minutes ago
 UAE-Türkiye partnership has scaled new heights: A ..

UAE-Türkiye partnership has scaled new heights: Al Marri

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.