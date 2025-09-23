Kundi extends felicitations to Saudi Arabia on National Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, has extended warm greetings to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the Crown Prince, and the people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the celebration of their National Day.

In an exclusive interview with APP, the Governor said the day symbolizes Saudi Arabia’s unity, sovereignty, and national pride.

He added that the recently signed Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement (SMDA) has further elevated bilateral relations. The landmark accord, he stressed, will strengthen security, economic, and investment cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, opening new avenues of collaboration.

Governor Kundi noted that Saudi Arabia has consistently shown visionary leadership on the global stage, contributing to regional peace, economic stability, and international cooperation.

He emphasized that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy time-tested fraternal ties, built on faith, mutual respect, and enduring collaboration.

The Governor highlighted that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, like all Pakistanis, hold deep reverence for the Kingdom, as it is home to the sacred cities of Makkah and Madinah, the spiritual heart of the Muslim Ummah.

He further pointed out that the bilateral relationship extends well beyond governments.

Generations of Pakistanis have lived and worked in Saudi Arabia, playing a vital role in its development while deepening the people-to-people bonds between the two nations.

Offering his best wishes on behalf of the province, Faisal Karim Kundi prayed for the continued prosperity, unity, and stability of Saudi Arabia.

He reaffirmed that Pakistan – and particularly the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – will always stand alongside the Kingdom as a trusted partner and brotherly nation.