Open Menu

Kundi Extends Felicitations To Saudi Arabia On National Day

Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Kundi extends felicitations to Saudi Arabia on National Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, has extended warm greetings to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the Crown Prince, and the people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the celebration of their National Day.

In an exclusive interview with APP, the Governor said the day symbolizes Saudi Arabia’s unity, sovereignty, and national pride.

He added that the recently signed Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement (SMDA) has further elevated bilateral relations. The landmark accord, he stressed, will strengthen security, economic, and investment cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, opening new avenues of collaboration.

Governor Kundi noted that Saudi Arabia has consistently shown visionary leadership on the global stage, contributing to regional peace, economic stability, and international cooperation.

He emphasized that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy time-tested fraternal ties, built on faith, mutual respect, and enduring collaboration.

The Governor highlighted that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, like all Pakistanis, hold deep reverence for the Kingdom, as it is home to the sacred cities of Makkah and Madinah, the spiritual heart of the Muslim Ummah.

He further pointed out that the bilateral relationship extends well beyond governments.

Generations of Pakistanis have lived and worked in Saudi Arabia, playing a vital role in its development while deepening the people-to-people bonds between the two nations.

Offering his best wishes on behalf of the province, Faisal Karim Kundi prayed for the continued prosperity, unity, and stability of Saudi Arabia.

He reaffirmed that Pakistan – and particularly the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – will always stand alongside the Kingdom as a trusted partner and brotherly nation.

Recent Stories

Saudi Royal Court announces passing of Grand Mufti ..

Saudi Royal Court announces passing of Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia

17 minutes ago
 KP CM Gandapur Afghan govt open to talks with prov ..

KP CM Gandapur Afghan govt open to talks with province

30 minutes ago
 FBR cracks down on Jewelers dodging Taxes

FBR cracks down on Jewelers dodging Taxes

39 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Royal Equestrian Arts to open in Novembe ..

Abu Dhabi Royal Equestrian Arts to open in November 2025

47 minutes ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi announces lineup of NBA legends to a ..

DCT Abu Dhabi announces lineup of NBA legends to attend ‘NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2 ..

1 hour ago
 Executive Council approves formation of Board of T ..

Executive Council approves formation of Board of Trustees of Zayed Authority for ..

2 hours ago
ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi provides premier platform f ..

ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi provides premier platform for transformative manufacturin ..

2 hours ago
 Emirates Scholar becomes first Emirati, Arab insti ..

Emirates Scholar becomes first Emirati, Arab institutional partner of European M ..

2 hours ago
 Tylenol declared unsafe for pregnant women

Tylenol declared unsafe for pregnant women

2 hours ago
 UAE Media Council holds third meeting

UAE Media Council holds third meeting

2 hours ago
 ADNOC Distribution Board approves $350 million int ..

ADNOC Distribution Board approves $350 million interim cash dividend for H1

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets number of foreign ministe ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets number of foreign ministers in New York

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan