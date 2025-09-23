Kundi Extends Felicitations To Saudi Arabia On National Day
Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2025 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, has extended warm greetings to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the Crown Prince, and the people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the celebration of their National Day.
In an exclusive interview with APP, the Governor said the day symbolizes Saudi Arabia’s unity, sovereignty, and national pride.
He added that the recently signed Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement (SMDA) has further elevated bilateral relations. The landmark accord, he stressed, will strengthen security, economic, and investment cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, opening new avenues of collaboration.
Governor Kundi noted that Saudi Arabia has consistently shown visionary leadership on the global stage, contributing to regional peace, economic stability, and international cooperation.
He emphasized that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy time-tested fraternal ties, built on faith, mutual respect, and enduring collaboration.
The Governor highlighted that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, like all Pakistanis, hold deep reverence for the Kingdom, as it is home to the sacred cities of Makkah and Madinah, the spiritual heart of the Muslim Ummah.
He further pointed out that the bilateral relationship extends well beyond governments.
Generations of Pakistanis have lived and worked in Saudi Arabia, playing a vital role in its development while deepening the people-to-people bonds between the two nations.
Offering his best wishes on behalf of the province, Faisal Karim Kundi prayed for the continued prosperity, unity, and stability of Saudi Arabia.
He reaffirmed that Pakistan – and particularly the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – will always stand alongside the Kingdom as a trusted partner and brotherly nation.
Recent Stories
Saudi Royal Court announces passing of Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia
KP CM Gandapur Afghan govt open to talks with province
FBR cracks down on Jewelers dodging Taxes
Abu Dhabi Royal Equestrian Arts to open in November 2025
DCT Abu Dhabi announces lineup of NBA legends to attend ‘NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2 ..
Executive Council approves formation of Board of Trustees of Zayed Authority for ..
ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi provides premier platform for transformative manufacturin ..
Emirates Scholar becomes first Emirati, Arab institutional partner of European M ..
Tylenol declared unsafe for pregnant women
UAE Media Council holds third meeting
ADNOC Distribution Board approves $350 million interim cash dividend for H1
Abdullah bin Zayed meets number of foreign ministers in New York
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Stamp paper seller shop sealed for overcharging people2 minutes ago
-
Target set to vaccinate over 234,000 girls against cervical cancer2 minutes ago
-
Kundi extends felicitations to Saudi Arabia on National Day2 minutes ago
-
Dengue and Malaria alert issued in Karachi: Director Municipal Services12 minutes ago
-
Dacoit arrested during encounter12 minutes ago
-
Chairman Senate condoles death of senior journalist Mazhar Iqbal22 minutes ago
-
KP CM Gandapur Afghan govt open to talks with province30 minutes ago
-
Mansehra police launch three-day crackdown against violations, hundreds of vehicles penalized52 minutes ago
-
PMML provides relief to 25,000 families, treats 217,000 patients in flood operation52 minutes ago
-
'Police Driving Training School' Dera awards certificates to first batch52 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad DC vows tough measures against illegal activities, strengthens security agenda52 minutes ago
-
Women among three held with 4kg Ice as Dera police foil major smuggling bid52 minutes ago