Kundi for encouragement of art students to build strong relationships with international counterparts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday announced to encourage the students to build strong relationships with international counterparts in countries such as China, USA, and Sweden to advance their art.

The Governor said this during a meeting with a delegation from the Department of Art and Design at the University of Peshawar here at the Governor House.

The delegation included Dr Naeem Qazi, Dean of the Faculty of Art and Humanities, Chairperson of the Department of Art and Design, Imrana Sami, faculty members, and students from the department.

The delegation briefed the Governor on the shortage of essential equipment, the need for a separate building for the department, and other requirements. They also requested support and action for the establishment of an Arts Council in the province.

The delegation highlighted the remarkable talent of their students, noting their participation in various exhibitions across the province and the country, where they have significantly represented Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through their art.

The delegation informed the Governor about M.Phil and Ph.D. classes in the Department of Art and Design for the first time.

In response, the Governor Kundi asked the delegation to submit a comprehensive proposal for the establishment of the Arts Council, which would be taken up with the relevant departments.

He encouraged the students to build strong relationships with international counterparts to advance their art and work.

The Governor commended the students and faculty members for their impressive artworks displayed at various exhibitions and assured them of full support for the Department of Art and Design.

He also extended an invitation to the students and faculty to organize an art exhibition at the Governor House in collaboration with the Women Chamber, assuring them that the doors of the Governor House are always open for their encouragement and support.