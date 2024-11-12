Open Menu

Kundi For Political Cohesion To Resolve Long Standing Problems Of KP

Muhammad Irfan Published November 12, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Kundi for political cohesion to resolve long standing problems of KP

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday emphasized on political unity and cohesion in the province to resolve the long-standing problems including peace, allocation of resource, financial rights and rightful share of the province at the Federal level.

He was talking to Awami National Party leader and former Chief Minister KP Amir Haider Khan Hoti here, said a press release issued here.

The two sides discussed the need and effectiveness of the unity of political parties to solve the problems of the province.

They feared that if immediate attention was not paid to the establishment of peace, the situation could go worse and would spread to other parts of the country.

Kundi said that all the political parties of KP should have to sit together to address core issues and take up those issues with the federal government.

He said that there is an urgent need to raise a united voice at the provincial level to obtain the financial resources and development funds of the province.

Former Chief Minister Amir Haider Khan Hoti also appreciated the suggestion and said that cooperation between political parties was imperative not only to solve the problems of the people, but also for the political autonomy and stability of the province.

He appreciated the efforts of Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and assured his full cooperation to him.

