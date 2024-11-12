Kundi For Political Cohesion To Resolve Long Standing Problems Of KP
Muhammad Irfan Published November 12, 2024 | 07:00 PM
MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday emphasized on political unity and cohesion in the province to resolve the long-standing problems including peace, allocation of resource, financial rights and rightful share of the province at the Federal level.
He was talking to Awami National Party leader and former Chief Minister KP Amir Haider Khan Hoti here, said a press release issued here.
The two sides discussed the need and effectiveness of the unity of political parties to solve the problems of the province.
They feared that if immediate attention was not paid to the establishment of peace, the situation could go worse and would spread to other parts of the country.
Kundi said that all the political parties of KP should have to sit together to address core issues and take up those issues with the federal government.
He said that there is an urgent need to raise a united voice at the provincial level to obtain the financial resources and development funds of the province.
Former Chief Minister Amir Haider Khan Hoti also appreciated the suggestion and said that cooperation between political parties was imperative not only to solve the problems of the people, but also for the political autonomy and stability of the province.
He appreciated the efforts of Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and assured his full cooperation to him.
APP/adi
Recent Stories
After ODI series, Pakistan determined to win T20I series against Australia
Gold prices witness sudden decline in both int’l, local markets
PTI several leaders detained by police from outside Adiala jail
PCB seeks ICC’s written response on India’s refusal for Champions Trophy 202 ..
Punjab govt submits details of cases against Imran Khan before LHC
NAB should assess jurisdiction before investigating corruption cases: IHC
SC sets constitutional cases for hearing from Nov 14
Smog conditions to persist in Punjab till December: NEOC
Punjab govt closes schools across all districts amid smog
PM to attend opening session COP-29 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SALU students win Inter University volleyball championship1 minute ago
-
BoG for early construction of parking plazas in Galliyat1 minute ago
-
Advisor Ali announces key reforms in Health Department1 minute ago
-
Court adjourns hearing of corruption reference against Parvez Elahi, others till Nov 201 minute ago
-
CDA chief urges faster progress on Serena Chowk, Jinnah Avenue Interchange Projects2 minutes ago
-
First ever female public library caters needs of readers; Saba2 minutes ago
-
Minister congratulates Dr Mampal Singh on promotion11 minutes ago
-
President condoles deaths in Gilgit coaster accident11 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker urges collective effort to raise awareness about pneumonia11 minutes ago
-
Resolving citizens’ complaints priority of Federal Ombudsman: IO12 minutes ago
-
IHC issues written order regarding meetings of PTI founder21 minutes ago
-
US ambassador holds interactive session with Access program students in Faisalabad31 minutes ago