Kundi For 'political Consensus' To Make Elections Results Acceptable

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Kundi for 'political consensus' to make elections results acceptable

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday urged that all political parties need to sit together to resolve issues and introduce electoral reforms for making the election results acceptable across the political divide.

Talking to a state news channel, Kundi said that 'same date polls'(referring to holding elections simultaneously across the country) had now become a major bone of contention which needed to be addressed with the consultation of all parties.

"The political parties should set aside their differences to uphold democracy and protect its integrity through free, fair, and transparent elections," he added.

When asked about his proposal for the talks with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he said the election should be held on the same day, adding, political parties including the PTI should develop a consensus on having elections across Pakistan on the same date.

Replying to a question, he said the PPP would fully participate in elections, saying the party was not shying away to contest the polls but the elections of provincial and national assemblies should be held simultaneously.

