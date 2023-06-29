Open Menu

Kundi Greets Muslim Ummah On Eid-ul-Azha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 29, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Kundi greets Muslim Ummah on Eid-ul-Azha

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday extended greetings to Muslim Ummah including the country's citizens on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

He in his special message on Eid day said, "It is an opportunity to show great generosity and take care of the poor segment of the society." Special care should be taken for flood victims and the families of martyrs of the law enforcement agencies besides poor relatives and neighbours, he added.

He said special consideration should be given to those who could not afford to sacrifice animals due to difficult economic conditions.

He was of the opinion that the Pakistan Army, Police and other law enforcement agencies personnel should also be included in the joy of Eid.

Faisal Karim Kundi also prayed for the country's prosperity.

"With the blessings of Hajj and Eid, may Allah improve the country's difficult economic situation and make the country a cradle of peace and brotherhood,"he said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Democratic Movement(PDM) chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman offered Eidul Azha prayer at his native town Abdul Khel.

He met with people and exchanged greetings with them on Eid occasion.

\395

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Police Martyrs Shaheed Hajj Poor Flood Faisal Karim Kundi May Prayer Muslim

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 June 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Syrian President, Kuwaiti Cro ..

13 hours ago
 Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Wort ..

Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Worth $61Bln Over 5 Years - Report ..

15 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January ..

Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January-May - Economic Development Mi ..

15 hours ago
 Poland Strengthening Border With Belarus Due to Wa ..

Poland Strengthening Border With Belarus Due to Wagner PMC Presence- Deputy Prim ..

15 hours ago
US Has No Interest in Holding China's Development ..

US Has No Interest in Holding China's Development Back - Blinken

15 hours ago
 Control room set up in DC Office Khuzdar in view o ..

Control room set up in DC Office Khuzdar in view of monsoon rain

15 hours ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo urges to include needy, poor ..

15 hours ago
 Eid Tourists Complaint cell established for touris ..

Eid Tourists Complaint cell established for tourists coming to Dir Lower

15 hours ago
 Traffic Police announced traffic plan in Dir Lower ..

Traffic Police announced traffic plan in Dir Lower

15 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif stresses up ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif stresses upon special care for flood hit ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan