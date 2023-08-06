Kundi grieved over Nawabshah Train accident

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the prime minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the tragic accident of Hazara Express in Nawabshah district of Sindh.

In a statement, the special assistant said the Hazara Express train accident has made whole the nation sad.

He said Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was in constant contact with the Sindh administration and monitoring the relief activities.

He commended the role of local administration and rescue organizations in rescue operation.

Faisal Kundi said the active participation of Pakistan Army and Rangers in the relief work was also commendable.

He prayed the Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear this loss with fortitude.

He also prayed for speedy recovery of those who got injured in the accident.