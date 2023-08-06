Open Menu

Kundi Inaugurates BISP Tehsil Office In Paniala

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 06, 2023 | 05:50 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday inaugurated Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Tehsil office in Paniala.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the special assistant said the establishment of the BISP office in Paniala was the beginning of the first government office in this Tehsil.

Paniala was given the status of Tehsil several years ago, but till date no Tehsil level office of any provincial department has been established here, he astonished.

He said today a promise made with the people of Paniala has been fulfilled as a fully equipped office has been inaugurated here.

He said that 28,000 deserving people were benefiting in Paharpur tehsil which include women from Paniala. Now, the women of this area would have the facility at their door step, he said and vowed that a nutrition office would also be established here.

Faisal Kundi said that he had written a letter for establishment of NADRA and Passport offices in Paniala, adding, he himself would met with Interior Minister soon for the purpose.

He said "we always prioritized serving the people and make efforts for the development of the area and its people.

" He regretted that the people of Paniala were deprived of CPEC interchange, adding, he would write a letter to National Highways and Motorway Chairman to build an interchange here on CPEC route.

Faisal Kundi said he would request to the prime minister to release funds for the mega projects which the premier had inaugurated in Dera Ismail Khan recently.

He said that he was always ready to join hands with his political opponents for the sake of regional development and prosperity.

On this occasion, he received a public complaint of bribery against a BISP retailer. On which, the special assistant directed the BISP officials to investigate the matter transparently and if the retailer found guilty then his device should be blocked and such retailers must be blacklisted.

On this occasion, local political personalities including Makhdoom Syed Aftab Shah, Jalal Khan, Arshad Khan, Nazim Pir Imran Shah and Malik Mutti Ullah also addressed the ceremony.

They thanked Faisal Karim Kundi for establishing BISP Tehsil Office in Paniala.

The speakers demanded that a Passport office should also be established in the area.

