Kundi Lauds Bilawal For Highlighting Kashmir Issue At Int'l Forum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Kundi lauds Bilawal for highlighting Kashmir issue at Int'l forum

ISLAMABAD, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi Monday lauded Young Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's visit to India "more successful than expectation" as he forcefully presented the case of Kashmiris at the international forum.

"FM' insistence on implementation of the United Nations resolutions is encouraging", he said while talking to a private news channel.

He further said that due to Pakistan's strong stand on the issue of the region, India's negative propaganda has been exposed.

Kundi said that the foreign minister not only adopted a firm stand on the key issues of conflict between India and Pakistan but also highlighted the centrality of the Kashmir dispute and his country's demand that the Modi government should revoke all the illegal actions it had taken after 5th August 2019.

Replying to a question, Kundi regretted that the PTI is pursuing a particular agenda against the national interests, adding, Imran Khan's political agenda stood for ruining Pakistani society, institutions, and economy.

Replying to another question, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership now only wished to return to Parliament.

