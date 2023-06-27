Open Menu

Kundi Lauds Interior Ministry's Decision Of Setting Up Passport Counters In NADRA Offices

Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Kundi lauds interior ministry's decision of setting up Passport counters in NADRA offices

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday lauded the Interior ministry's decision of setting up counters for issuing passports at several NADRA centers across the country and demanded for the same facility at Tehsil level in Dera Ismail Khan.

According to a press release issued here, the state minister paid tribute to the interior minister for providing facility of Passport in NADRA offices and termed it a people-friendly initiative.

Faisal Kundi demanded that this laudable facility should also be provided to the residents of far-flung areas of Dera Ismail Khan. He said the facility of passport processing counters should be provided at NADRA centers in Tehsils Daraban, Paroa, Kulachi and Paharpur.

Moreover, the minister demanded of the interior ministry to establish a NADRA office in Paniala.

