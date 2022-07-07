Kundi optimistic about PML-N candidates' victory in Punjab by-elections

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday expressed the optimism that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidates would win the July 17 by-elections in Punjab on pro-welfare initiatives.

Talking to APP, he said the coalition parties had already extended their support towards the PML-N candidates.

He said 10 out of 20 candidates had won the general election 2018 as independent candidates and later joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Those candidates got disenchanted with the PTI due to its high handedness and indifferent attitude towards them, he said, adding that now, they had joined the PML-N and had shown the confidence in its leadership.

Faisal Kundi said the victory in the by-election would further strengthen the provincial government of Hamza Shehbaz in Punjab.

He said the government was not oblivious to the difficulties of masses in the wake of increase in prices of petroleum products and electricity, adding, the announcement of the Punjab Chief Minister about the provision of free electricity for the households using up to 100 units per month was reflecting people-friendly policies of the government.

Similarly, he said, the present government was committed to the welfare of masses and extending relief through provision of daily use items at subsidized rates at utility stores.

Kundi said that "unlike the previous government, we believe in freedom of media which plays an important role in the development of society". However, he said, no one would be allowed to use media for maligning the country and its institutions.