Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday visited the residence of late Nazir Hussain Dhoki, Chief Media Coordinator for PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, to offer his condolences.

He expressed his sympathy to Dhoki's sons, Akash Nazir and Aaqib Nazir, and daughters, Mustajab Nazir and Aqsa Nazir.

Governor Kundi highlighted that the late Nazir Hussain Dhoki's contributions to democracy and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) were unforgettable.

He praised Dhoki's dedication to the supremacy of democracy and his opposition to authoritarianism, noting that Dhoki's life was a guiding light for political activists.

Describing Dhoki as a devoted follower of the late Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and a staunch supporter of Benazir Bhutto, Governor Kundi acknowledged his deep commitment to the PPP and its leadership.