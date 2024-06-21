Kundi, Rana Sana Discuss KP Related Matters
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 21, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Khyber Pakthunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday met with Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah and discussed matters pertaining to the province.
During the meeting, Rana Sanaullah said that the Federal Government would fully cooperate with KP Government as all issues could be addressed with mutual consultation and talks.
“Peaceful protest is the constitutional and basic right of every citizen but no one can be allowed to use it for political motives," he added.
Rana Sana, who also holds the portfolio of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC), said challenging the writ of state was tantamount to creating anarchy and chaos in the country, and warned that legal action would be taken against the elements who were involved in anti-state activities.
Faisal Karim Kundi said that the province could not progress due to maladministration during the last decade, and they were ready to support the KP Government for the welfare of people.
The provincial government, however, was on the path to challenge the state's writ for its nefarious designs, he added.
They stressed the need to revive sports activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including university games and first-class cricket.
The governor said,"No first class cricket match been held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the last 15 years and we want to see the players in the grounds again."
The governor said that a cricket league would be started in the province soon.
APP/vad-fam
Recent Stories
UHS approves schedule for BS Allied Health Sciences, Doctor of Pharmacy Programs
Actress Momina Iqbal’s father passes away
Armenia recognizes state of Palestine
Registration Commences for Online Training in PITB’s ‘SheWins’ Program to ..
Tech Experts Show how to Elevate your Game with the Infinix GT 20 Pro
Realme Unveils Shaheen Afridi as Brand Ambassador, Teases Major Announcement on ..
Sania Mirza’s father reacts to rumours about his daughter’s link with Mohamm ..
PSX 100 Index surpasses 80,000 points
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England, South Africa to take on each today
Balochistan to present budget for FY 2024-25 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 June 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AIOU announces schedule for online workshops12 minutes ago
-
Boy killed, 7 injured in clash32 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China agree on frequency of parliamentary exchanges32 minutes ago
-
FS&HFA continues operation against substandard food items32 minutes ago
-
Rape accused arrested42 minutes ago
-
Excess fares returned to commuters as admin penalize commercial transport vehicles42 minutes ago
-
Commissioner listens to public problems42 minutes ago
-
FDA removes illegal structure52 minutes ago
-
KP Governor visits APP head office, gets briefing on news operations52 minutes ago
-
Transport owners fined for overcharging52 minutes ago
-
Rainwater removed from city area52 minutes ago
-
PA passes resolution to pay tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on 71st birthday52 minutes ago