Kundi, Rana Sana Discuss KP Related Matters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 21, 2024 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Khyber Pakthunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday met with Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah and discussed matters pertaining to the province.

During the meeting, Rana Sanaullah said that the Federal Government would fully cooperate with KP Government as all issues could be addressed with mutual consultation and talks.

“Peaceful protest is the constitutional and basic right of every citizen but no one can be allowed to use it for political motives," he added.

Rana Sana, who also holds the portfolio of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC), said challenging the writ of state was tantamount to creating anarchy and chaos in the country, and warned that legal action would be taken against the elements who were involved in anti-state activities.

Faisal Karim Kundi said that the province could not progress due to maladministration during the last decade, and they were ready to support the KP Government for the welfare of people.

The provincial government, however, was on the path to challenge the state's writ for its nefarious designs, he added.

They stressed the need to revive sports activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including university games and first-class cricket.

The governor said,"No first class cricket match been held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the last 15 years and we want to see the players in the grounds again."

The governor said that a cricket league would be started in the province soon.

