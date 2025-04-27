Kundi reaffirms national unity against Indian aggression

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering resolve to defend its sovereignty, saying the entire nation stands united against Indian aggression.

Addressing a press conference here at Miankhel House, where he congratulated Qaizar Khan Miankhel on his recent victory in the District Bar Association’s elections, the governor accused India of repeated violations of the Indus Waters Treaty and making baseless allegations against Pakistan.

“Pakistan has always championed peace in the region, but we take immense pride in our defensive capabilities,” Kundi said. He pointed to the country’s firm responses to Indian provocations in the recent past as evidence of national resolve and military preparedness.

Highlighting a rare political consensus, the governor said all political forces were united when it comes to safeguarding Pakistan’s territorial integrity.

Turning to internal affairs, Governor Kundi strongly criticized the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government for its failure to maintain law and order, suggesting that assistance should be sought from the Federal government or the armed forces if needed to restore peace in the region.

He also addressed ongoing disputes over water distribution, particularly in Sindh, urging political opponents to avoid politicizing the issue. “If Khyber Pakhtunkhwa receives its fair share of water, three new canals could be constructed,” he said, announcing that the groundbreaking ceremony for the Chashma Lift Canal would be held soon.

Kundi launched a scathing attack on the provincial leadership, describing KP’s governance as “Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves,” and accused ministers of infighting and corruption. He expressed cautious optimism over the Mines and Minerals Bill, praising the chief minister for cooperating and calling it a step towards economic strengthening of the province.

Comparing the situation in different provinces, he noted, “In Punjab, the people are demanding development while in KP, people are simply demanding peace.”

The governor also reaffirmed by reaffirming full support for Pakistan’s armed forces, stating that defending the homeland remains Pakistan’s highest priority.

APP/akt