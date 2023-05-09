Kundi reiterates PPP principled stand on simultaneous polls

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation & Social Welfare, Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday reiterated that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) wanted to hold simultaneous elections across the country.

Addressing a press conference at Peshawar Press Club (PPC), he said that though the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was also dissolved, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was insisting to hold elections in only Punjab province and was showing no interest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the coalition government has held three rounds of dialogues with PTI, but during the negotiation process, they also continued their propaganda.

He said that PPP has condemned the tirade of PTI against the institutions.

PTI during its over 9 years of rule has pushed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa towards lawlessness and anarchy, he added.

Faisal Karim Kundi said that the visit of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to Goa to attend the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) conference was either criticized by the Indian media or by PTI.

He said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has successfully presented the case of Pakistan at the SCO conference without caring about the intimidations of Hindu extremists.

In the past Bilawal Bhutto had declared Indian Prime Minister Modi as a butcher of Gujrat and this time has once again talked in unequivocal terms, he added.