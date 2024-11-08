Kundi Says Bushra, Gandapur Running Parallel Govts In KP
Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2024 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi Friday visited the Punjab Social Protection Authority (PSPA) and discussed its issues.
PPP Central Punjab General Secretary Hassan Murtaza, Vice Chairperson PSPA Jahan Ara Wattoo, CEO PSPA and others were present. Vice Chairperson Jahan Ara Wattoo briefed the governor about the Punjab Social Protection Authority and its functioning. She said that the department run many programmes for poor, transgender and elderly people with the support of the Punjab government. She also briefed him about Punjab Social Economic Registry, Nayee Zindagi Programme, Punjab Human Capital Investment Project and other programmes. The governor appreciated the initiatives by the department and promised of his full support. Kundi said that he was very happy to come to the Punjab Social Protection Authority. "It is a very important program of the Punjab government for the welfare of the poor.
Benazir Income Support Program is also running successfully and in this context the Punjab government is taking it forward by creating Punjab Social Security Authority," he maintained.
He also congratulated the entire PSPA team, announcing rewards for them and also appreciated the Punjab government for supporting such departments.
Talking to media persons, the governor said, "If supporters believe that the PTI founder is not involved in any wrongdoing then he will be released."
He said that provincial governments are supporting their poor people, adding that Balochistan is also watching it. "There should be a healthy trend in the provinces. Roads are blocked in Parachinar due to which medicines could not reach there. We all should focus on law and order in the provinces instead of other issues," he added.
The governor said that two governments were running in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, one of Bushra Bibi and the the other of Ali Amin Gandapur.
