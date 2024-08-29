Kundi says youth, woman-related projects in KP his priority

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Governor Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has said that youth engagement and women empowerment in KP are his top priorities, and the role of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) is vital in empowering the youth.

During a meeting with Chief Executive Officer (CEO) SMEDA Socrat Aman Rana at the Governor’s House here on Thursday, he stressed the need to start youth and women centered programmes under SMEDA in KP so that mission of financial freedom could be accomplished.

The SMEDA CEO briefed the governor at length on various ongoing and completed public welfare and business friendly initiatives in KP.

Kundi said that vast opportunities for small businesses were present in KP, adding that SMEDA must play its due role in introducing these openings to the global audiences. He said SMEDA would have to play a proactive role in that regard.

Hailing collaboration between SMEDA and National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), Governor Faisal Kundi promised full support on his part.