Kundi seeks joint role of Judiciary, Parliament for restoration of public confidence in judicial system

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday said the swift and transparent justice system leads a country towards progress and development.

He stated this while addressing the oath-taking ceremony of the High Court Bar Association, Dera held here in a private marriage hall wherein he also administered the oath of the newly elected cabinet of the association including its President Malik Hidayat Ullah Malana and General Secretary Waqar Alam.

The state minister said, "A transparent judicial system leads the nations towards development." He said the Judiciary and the Parliament had to play a joint role in the restoration of public confidence in the judicial system.

Faisal Kundi, who is also Central Information Secretary of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), said that his party always remained a supporter of a strong and stable judicial system having public confidence in it.

He was of the view that today the country needs a swift and transparent justice system, adding, the judiciary in the world was rapidly moving forward with the help of innovation and technology and the same pattern should be followed in Pakistan.

He said the role and unity of the judiciary and the Parliament was important, adding, the PPP has always strengthened the bar and the bench as it was a must for the country's development.

Kundi said " The lawyers and judges of our soil played an important role in the country's history and we should be proud of them." He expressed the hope that the new lawyers would also follow their footprints.

He said the lawyers and the politicians would have to play a joint role in the restoration of public confidence in the judicial system.

He opined that the immediate transparent elections were obligatory for the improvement in the economic condition of the country, adding, it was the responsibility of the political leadership to bring out the country from crisis.

Commenting on the ongoing worst electricity load shedding in Dera Ismail Khan, he said it was his request to the current chief of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) who belongs to Dera Ismail Khan to spend a few days in this area to witness the difficulties being faced by the people of his area.

He said the PESCO chief must take steps to end the suffering of the citizens.

He said the theft and other complaints were not possible without the connivance of WAPDA officials, but the cruelty being done to the citizens of Dera Ismail Khan by WAPDA was regrettable and needs to be reformed.

He said the lawyer community should also have played a role in fixing the problems of Dera Ismail Khan and different departments.

He mentioned that many institutions of this region were getting deteriorated in front of us, adding, the issues of hospitals, Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA), Gomal University, and non-payment of salaries were serious ones.

He said it was the responsibility of the politicians to make improvements in these institutions. Unfortunately, the politicians were responsible for these issues as they prefer Grad-IV jobs for their voters against the interest of the specific institution.

He vowed to play his due role in the resolution of all problems of Dera Ismail Khan.

Similarly, the state minister said, he would extend all possible cooperation in establishing a colony for lawyers of Dera.

About the approval of the grant for the District Bar Association (DBA), Faisal Kundi said he had talked to the Federal Minister for Law in this regard and the grant would be released soon. "I am an advocate for getting approved the grants for all bars of southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa," he maintained.

He lauded the services of former President of DBA Sardar Qaizar Khan Miankhel in the resolution of the community's issues.

Addressing the ceremony, HCBA Dera President Malik Hidayat Ullah Malana thanked the state minister for giving Rs 4 million to the association.

The ceremony was also addressed by HCBA Dera General Secretary Waqar Alam and District Bar President Muhammad Irfan.