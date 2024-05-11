Open Menu

Kundi To Work For Betterment Of KP Rather Indulging In Political Confrontation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2024 | 09:10 AM

Kundi to work for betterment of KP rather indulging in political confrontation

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has said he would rather work for the betterment of the province than indulge in any political confrontation.

He stated this while addressing a public gathering held here at the residence of MNA Naima Malik to welcome him to his home town after being appointed governor. He said that all-out efforts would be made to improve the province, and everyone would be taken on board for the purpose.

Kundi said he himself went to all the political leadership in the KP to ask them to work collectively for the betterment of the province. He said the doors of Governor House and his home would always be opened to the people, as serving the masses was their motive.

Responding to KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s statement regarding the possibility of Governor Rule in the province, he said that his political opponents were worried about their own incompetence, which is why they were spreading rumors about Governor Rule.

He told Gandapur, “You have become the chief minister and now serve the people and work for their welfare.”

He also warned KP chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur against ‘eyeing’ Governor House, saying, "He knows the way to safeguard Governor House."

"If you try to occupy the Governor House, come and try it, but you will be dragged through the streets," he warned.

"I wanted to play a role as a bridge between the province and the federation, as we have to deliver masses," he vowed.

The gathering was also addressed by MNA Sardar Fateh Ullah Khan Miankhel, MPA Ahmad Kundi, MPA Ehsan Ullah Khan Miankhel, PPP Tehsil Mayors Humayun Miankhel, Fakhar Ullah Miankhel, and PPP Youth’s Muhammad Rehan, among others.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Turkish Lira Faisal Karim Kundi All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024

7 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024

28 minutes ago
 Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and ec ..

Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and economic health

55 minutes ago
 3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered

3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered

10 hours ago
 Mbappe says he will leave PSG at end of season

Mbappe says he will leave PSG at end of season

10 hours ago
 Usmani felicitates Sardar Saleem on taking oath as ..

Usmani felicitates Sardar Saleem on taking oath as Punjab Governor

10 hours ago
DC for provision of facilities to people in Lasbel ..

DC for provision of facilities to people in Lasbela

10 hours ago
 Solar storm could bring auroras, power and telecom ..

Solar storm could bring auroras, power and telecoms disruptions

10 hours ago
 Court grants interim bail to PTI leaders

Court grants interim bail to PTI leaders

10 hours ago
 Ulema, Mashaykh call for political accountability, ..

Ulema, Mashaykh call for political accountability, collaboration for Pakistan's ..

10 hours ago
 SHRC asks NADRA to issue CNICs to transgender as p ..

SHRC asks NADRA to issue CNICs to transgender as per law

10 hours ago
 Flash floods kill 50 in one day in north Afghanist ..

Flash floods kill 50 in one day in north Afghanistan

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan