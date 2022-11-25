Kundi urged NDRMF, TIKA to expedite efforts in flood hit areas

UrduPoint.com

November 25, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi Friday urged National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) and Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) to expedite their efforts in flood hit areas for rehabilitation of affected people.

He was speaking in separate meetings with the officials of NDRMF and TIKA who called on him here at BISP office.

During a meeting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NDRMF Bilal Anwar briefed the SAPM regarding efforts related to rehabilitation of the agriculture sector in flood affected areas.

The SAPM urged NDRMF to expedite their efforts and assured them his full support regarding release stopped/blocked funds for NDRMF.

Faisal Kundi also held a meeting with Muhsin Balci and Ibrahim Carlos Camilo of Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) who briefed him about their operations in flood hit areas of Pakistan.

They briefed the SAPM that Turkish agency was extending all possible efforts to the people of flood effected areas which included the provision of fertilizer to farmers in flood hit areas of Sindh and Balochistan.

The SAPM invited them to work in flood hit areas of KPK and Punjab which were also badly affected by the calamity.

Members Provincial Assembly Ahmed Kundi and Sallahuddin Mohmand were also present in the meeting.

