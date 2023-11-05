Kundi urged party workers to gear up election preparations

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) central Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi said that the PPP would actively participate in the upcoming general elections.

Talking to media in DI Khan, he said, "Our party is fully prepared for the next general elections and urged his party workers to gear up for election preparations."

He said his party would start holding political activities and would reach out to the voters.

Kundi said that the PPP would emerge victorious in the next election.

Kundi said, "We want all the political parties to agree on the Charter of Democracy for transparent elections and stable democratic system in the country.

"

He added that political forces should unite and work for the supremacy of the Parliament and the Constitution.

He maintained that the PPP always demands free and fair elections on time in the country and his party considers transparent elections quite vital for the political and economic stability of the country.

He also lauded the decision of ECP to hold the elections and termed the decision as a solution to the country’s problems.

He hoped that the doubts should be ended now after the announcement of elections.