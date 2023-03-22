Kundi urges all political parties to sit-together for electoral reforms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi Wednesday said that all political parties should sit together to remove the loopholes in electoral reforms and ensure transparency in the elections system.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership will have to sit for dialogue to take Pakistan forward.

He said that the People's Party is ready for the elections in the country, but the decisions in this regard will not be based on the dictation of a single person but according to the constitution.

Replying to a question, he said that we wanted PTI to be a part of the electoral reform process and to restore the credibility of the electoral process.

Kundi said that political consultation is necessary to introduce EVMs that would yield fair results instead of unacceptable election results.