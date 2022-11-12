UrduPoint.com

Kundi Urges Big Polluter To Help Pakistan During Climate Related Calamities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 12, 2022 | 07:38 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) of Pakistan for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi has urged the big polluter to help Pakistan during climate related calamities

He was addressing the WBG Pavilion Event at the COP-27 conference in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, said a news release.

Addressing the occasion, the SAPM said that Pakistan has gone through one of the worst natural calamities in the form of floods and more than 40% of the country and crop fields were submerged under flood water.

Kundi informed the forum that people in the flood affected areas are living under the open sky as all houses and their villages have been devastated by floods.

He noted that such ruins were the result of climate change and global warming, therefore, it is the responsibility of big polluters to help Pakistan in these testing times.

The SAPM while highlighting the government's initiatives for social protection and poverty alleviation apprised the forum that under Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Rs. 2500/- (US $ 100-115) were being paid to every household who lived below a certain poverty level.

He pointed out that BISP is an effective and efficient digital program through which the level of poverty can be ascertained through National Identity Card (CNIC) into National Socio-economic Registry (NSER).

Special Assistant to PM also briefed the forum on BISP's various incentives such as, scholarships and mutation programmes with Primary focus on gender parity and poverty alleviation.

He specifically highlighted that the government provides more stipends to girls in order to encourage female literacy in the country.

