Kundi Urges CM To Focus On Resolving Problems Of KP People
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 08, 2024 | 11:15 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Fasial Karim Kundi on Tuesday said that chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur should focus on resolving the problems of the people of the province and avoid spreading chaos through public rallies.
The CM KP is playing politics of agitation, he said while talking to a private television channel. Ali Amin Gandapur’s politics is harmful for the province, he said.
Commenting on PTI public meeting in the Federal capital, he said the CM KP had brought irresponsible people to attend the public meeting in the capital. In reply to a question about Governor Raj in the province, he said, we can bring change through constitution.
