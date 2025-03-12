Kundi urges for promoting harmony in Ramzan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Kareem Kundi on Wednesday urged country people to promote peace and harmony in this sacred month of Ramzan.

Addressing a Ramzan free ration ceremony, the governor said that this month reminds us gratitude and devotion and encourages for compassion, kindness and service.

He said, "Our armed forces are paying great sacrifices in safeguarding thus motherland." He added, "Whole nation respect and regard this dedication, devotion and sacrifices of our armed forces.

"

He strongly condemned the Balochistan incident and added that some anti-state elements are active to destabilize the country.

Faisal Kundi said, "We have to work together for peace and development of Pakistan." Senator Talha Mehmood said that many organizations are doing commendable work to support deserving segments. He appreciated the efforts of various organizations that are making a positive impact in the society.