Kundi urges Imran to face cases

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :State Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi, while reacting to Imran Khan's arrest on Tuesday, said that Pakistan People's Party believed in the equality of all before the law.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that if Imran Khan believed that he was innocent, he should pursue legal ways to prove it.

Pakistan People's Party has stance against political victimization he said however, we believed in the equality of all before the law.

"We have raised our voice against political persecution in the past and will continue to oppose such actions in the future," Kundi said.

When asked about the impact of Imran Khan's arrest on future negotiations, he emphasized that negotiations were focused on addressing national issues and must not be influenced by any individual's personal circumstances.