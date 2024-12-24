Kundi Urges KP Leaders To Focus On Addressing Health, Security Issues
Umer Jamshaid Published December 24, 2024 | 10:39 PM
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday said that provincial leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), should focus on addressing health, and security issues of the provincial parts including Kuram
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday said that provincial leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), should focus on addressing health, and security issues of the provincial parts including Kuram.
The financial resources should be utilized for maintaining law and order situation and governance issues of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa region, he said while talking to a private television channel.
It was the responsibility of the chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur to visit Kuram and other parts of the province and provide all necessary facilities to people including medicine besides taking measures to equip the police force for tackling security matters in a proper manner.
In reply to a question about dialogue session with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he said, NRO would not be granted to PTI leaders who found involved in May 9 riots. About Maulana Fazal ur Rehman, he said JUI-F leader is a senior and wise politician and all the matters should be resolved through talks.
Recent Stories
Only a trickle of UN emergency food aid getting to desperate Gazans: UN
NASA probe makes closest ever pass by the Sun
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif greets Christian community on Christma ..
Kundi urges KP leaders to focus on addressing health, security issues
Comedy play “ Three Idiots” held at PAC
Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar urges unity, equ ..
Interfaith Peace Committee expresses solidarity with Christian community
Nuclear energy key solution to reforming energy sector, mitigating climate chan ..
Bugti greets Christian community on occasion of Christmas
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding acquisition land for Sukkur-Hyderabad moto ..
Quaid-e-Azam’s principles vital for dealing challenges of country: Balochistan ..
MCF accelerates anti-encroachment operation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif greets Christian community on Christmas1 minute ago
-
Kundi urges KP leaders to focus on addressing health, security issues50 seconds ago
-
Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar urges unity, equality on Christmas53 seconds ago
-
Interfaith Peace Committee expresses solidarity with Christian community55 seconds ago
-
Nuclear energy key solution to reforming energy sector, mitigating climate change57 seconds ago
-
Bugti greets Christian community on occasion of Christmas17 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding acquisition land for Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway M631 minutes ago
-
Quaid-e-Azam’s principles vital for dealing challenges of country: Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) ..31 minutes ago
-
MCF accelerates anti-encroachment operation42 minutes ago
-
LESCO inducts children of deceased employees46 minutes ago
-
PFA fails attempt to supply dead meat to city51 minutes ago
-
Experts discuss climate change impacts on crop calendars51 minutes ago