Kundi Urges KP Leaders To Focus On Addressing Health, Security Issues

Umer Jamshaid Published December 24, 2024 | 10:39 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday said that provincial leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), should focus on addressing health, and security issues of the provincial parts including Kuram.

The financial resources should be utilized for maintaining law and order situation and governance issues of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa region, he said while talking to a private television channel.

It was the responsibility of the chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur to visit Kuram and other parts of the province and provide all necessary facilities to people including medicine besides taking measures to equip the police force for tackling security matters in a proper manner.

In reply to a question about dialogue session with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he said, NRO would not be granted to PTI leaders who found involved in May 9 riots. About Maulana Fazal ur Rehman, he said JUI-F leader is a senior and wise politician and all the matters should be resolved through talks.

