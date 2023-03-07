UrduPoint.com

Kundi Urges Media To Play Proactive Role To Sensitize Masses On Women Rights

March 07, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi Wednesday urged the media to play a more proactive role to highlight issues of women and sensitize the lawmakers for safeguarding their rights.

He was addressing a seminar titled "Muasharey Mein Khawateen Key Huqooq Ke Liye Sahafi Khawateen Ka Kirdaar" held in connection with the International Women Day falling on March 08.

The seminar was arranged by Rawalpindi Union of Journalists (RIUJ) and Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ).

Spekaing on the occasion, Faisal Kundi said that media has played a significant role in highlighting women issues from domestic violence to rape cases, acid throwing attacks to harassment cases and under-age marriages to forced conversion etc.

The media through mass sensitization urged the lawmakers to make law for safeguarding the rights of the most ignored segments of society.

He said that the media has to perform a more proactive role in bringing issues of women in the limelight.

He said that gender-based biases and stereotypes have restricted the role of women, hindering their active participation in the socio-economic development of the country.

Faisal Kundi also called for providing a more conducive environment to the women to ensure their role in the country's development.

Speaking about the role of women journalists in projecting women-related issues, the SAPM said that the role of women journalists in sensitizing the masses about the discrimination and violence being faced by women and need of implementing strict laws to curb these practices is commendable.

About the Benazir Income Support Program, the SAPM said that BISP is acknowledged as the internationally acclaimed social protection intervention in the history of the country.

The objective behind this program was to empower women financially by supporting them through provision of financial assistance.

The SAPM said that the amount of quarterly assistance under the Benazir Kafalat program has been increased upto 25 percent, despite the prevailing economic difficulties.

He also highlighted that the dynamic survey has been launched to identify and include more deserving households in the BISP.

This will also help exclude those whose economic indicators have been improved, he added.

