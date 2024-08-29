Open Menu

Kundi Visits Aitzaz Ahsan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2024 | 07:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) On the second day of his visit to Punjab's capital, Governor Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Fasial Karim Kundi visited the residence of veteran PPP leader and eminent lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan on Thursday and presented him a bouquet.

Overall political situation of the country came under discussion during the meeting, while Aitzaz Ahsan felicitated Kundi on his appointment as the KP governor.

Hailing his services for democracy and democratic values in the country, Faisal Kundi said Aitzaz Ahsan was a firm believer in democratic values and politics of principle, adding that such leadership was an asset to the country.

He said consultation with senior party leadership and their guidance was vital for success as a political worker.

Governor Kundi said that he was endeavoring to unite local political leadership of KP at one platform for realisation of their rights.

Aitzaz Ahsan said that a strong and democratically vibrant federation was a mission of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto. He hailed Governor Kundi’s role in advocating rights of the province before the Federal government.

