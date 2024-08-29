Kundi Visits Aitzaz Ahsan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2024 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) On the second day of his visit to Punjab's capital, Governor Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Fasial Karim Kundi visited the residence of veteran PPP leader and eminent lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan on Thursday and presented him a bouquet.
Overall political situation of the country came under discussion during the meeting, while Aitzaz Ahsan felicitated Kundi on his appointment as the KP governor.
Hailing his services for democracy and democratic values in the country, Faisal Kundi said Aitzaz Ahsan was a firm believer in democratic values and politics of principle, adding that such leadership was an asset to the country.
He said consultation with senior party leadership and their guidance was vital for success as a political worker.
Governor Kundi said that he was endeavoring to unite local political leadership of KP at one platform for realisation of their rights.
Aitzaz Ahsan said that a strong and democratically vibrant federation was a mission of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto. He hailed Governor Kundi’s role in advocating rights of the province before the Federal government.
Recent Stories
PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test
Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..
KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots
Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..
PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel
Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit
Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..
Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..
MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh
Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AIOU introduces "English Access Scholarship" program for underserved students11 minutes ago
-
Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Khan19 minutes ago
-
Kasur courts to remain closed on Aug 3121 minutes ago
-
Railways says to address employees' concerns21 minutes ago
-
Senate Committee reviews Safe City Project, recommends filling vacant posts21 minutes ago
-
President Zardari awards Hilal-i-Imtiaz to Javelin star Arshad Nadeem31 minutes ago
-
Abbasi appointed parliamentary secretary31 minutes ago
-
KP cabinet approves draft law for address of grievances of overseas Pakistanis31 minutes ago
-
Tariq Khan appointed as parliamentary secretary31 minutes ago
-
Two drug-peddlers arrested31 minutes ago
-
KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots34 minutes ago
-
Dacoit injured in encounter41 minutes ago