Kundi Visits Flood-affected Areas

Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Kundi visits flood-affected areas

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Former National Assembly Deputy Speaker and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi visited different flood-affected areas here and reviewed the prevailing situation.

Talking to media at Mandhra bridge, he said the PPP would not leave the flood-affected people alone in this testing time.

He said the provincial government should announce a complete mega package for flood victims of Dera as the whole district got affected with the havoc caused by floods.

The three tehsils including Daraban, Kulachi and Paroa had already been affected with the flood while now the Dera Tehsil was also under flood, he added.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government did not make any proper arrangement for the accommodation, food and medicine for the flood victims, he said and added that the provincial government should also focus on the relief activities in the affected areas besides their political meetings.

