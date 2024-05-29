Kundi visits JI Markaz, discusses political situation

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi visited Al-Markaz-e-Islami, the headquarters of the Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan (JIP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter here on Wednesday and held meeting with its provincial ameer Professor Mohammad Ibrahim Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi visited Al-Markaz-e-Islami, the headquarters of the Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan (JIP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter here on Wednesday and held meeting with its provincial ameer Professor Mohammad Ibrahim Khan.

Those who accompanied the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were included members of the provincial assembly, Ahmad Karim Kundi, Ihsanullah Khan Miankhel and Arbab Zarak Khan.

Former senior minister, provincial naib ameer, Inayatullah Khan, former MNA Sabir Hussain Awan, provincial general secretary JI, Abdul Wasi, Suhaibuddin and others were also present on the occasion

During meeting, various matters including political situation in the province and issues of the provincial rights,

financial crisis were also come under discussion. He asked the concerned to prepare joint recommendations to address the matters of the province.

The provincial ameer JIP, Professor Mohammad Ibrahim Khan appealed the Governor to play role in granting concessions in the tax system to the merged districts particularly in the former Federal administered tribal area (FATA).

The leadership of JIP KP urged the redressal of the reservations of the people of FATA and provincial administered tribal areas (PATA) regarding the matters of the forthwith extension of the income tax, sales tax and Customs Act.

He also proposed the compilation of comprehensive and actual statistics regarding the rights of the province to the centre at Governor’s House.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi said that he always spoke for the rights of the province. He further said that he has been holding meetings with the leadership of all political parties and after consultations with political parties, wants to present a strong case of the province with the centre.

Governor KP said that he wants to raise the issue of the rights of the province regarding water, electricity, gas and other sectors in an effective manner with the federal government in consultation with political parties and stakeholder.

