Open Menu

Kundi Visits NA Speaker, Condoles His Sister's Death

Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Kundi visits NA Speaker, condoles his sister's death

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday visited Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and condoled the death of his sister.

During the meeting, Faisal Kundi conveyed deep sorrow and regret over the demise of the Speaker's sister.

He also offered Fateha for the departed soul.

Faisal Kundi prayed for the elevation of the deceased’s ranks in the hereafter and sought patience and strength from Allah Almighty for Ayaz Sadiq and his family to endure this irreparable loss.

The Speaker expressed his gratitude to Governor Faisal Karim Kundi for personally visiting to offer condolences on this solemn occasion.

Recent Stories

CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s Visit to China: Strengt ..

CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s Visit to China: Strengthening Ties, Paving the Path f ..

45 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024

7 hours ago
 UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 202 ..

UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 2025

16 hours ago
 Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergradu ..

Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergraduate candidates

16 hours ago
 Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0

Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0

16 hours ago
Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriat ..

Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriation of Pakistani prisoners

16 hours ago
 Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hos ..

Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hospitals to meet growing demand

16 hours ago
 COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women E ..

COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women Empowerment

16 hours ago
 'Once-in-a-lifetime': fans revel in Singapore ches ..

'Once-in-a-lifetime': fans revel in Singapore chess showdown

16 hours ago
 EU agrees tougher sanctions on Russia's 'shadow' o ..

EU agrees tougher sanctions on Russia's 'shadow' oil fleet

16 hours ago
 IoU highlights empowering local communities, youth ..

IoU highlights empowering local communities, youth to turn waste into resource

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan