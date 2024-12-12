Kundi Visits NA Speaker, Condoles His Sister's Death
Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday visited Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and condoled the death of his sister.
During the meeting, Faisal Kundi conveyed deep sorrow and regret over the demise of the Speaker's sister.
He also offered Fateha for the departed soul.
Faisal Kundi prayed for the elevation of the deceased’s ranks in the hereafter and sought patience and strength from Allah Almighty for Ayaz Sadiq and his family to endure this irreparable loss.
The Speaker expressed his gratitude to Governor Faisal Karim Kundi for personally visiting to offer condolences on this solemn occasion.
