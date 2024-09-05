Kundi Visits Saleem Haider Khan To Offer Condolences
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2024 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Faisal Karim Kundi Thursday visited the residence of Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and offered his heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of the latter’s mother-in-law at Fateh Jang, Attock.
Kundi also met the other family members of the deceased and offered Fateha. He prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the departed soul the highest ranks in Jannah and give courage and sustenance to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.
Sons of the deceased Sardar Ahsan Malal and Sardar Muhammad Ali were also present.
