Kundi Visits US To Attend International Religious Freedom Conference

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Kundi visits US to attend International Religious Freedom Conference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) The Parliamentary Leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Ahmad Karim Kundi, on Sunday left for two-week visit to United States to attend the International Religious Freedom Conference in Washington, D.C.

During the conference, Kundi will represent the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

The conference will feature prominent personalities from 36 countries around the world.

During his visit, Ahmad Kundi will also tour key locations, including the United Nations headquarters, and meet with important figures to discuss administrative, political, and public issues affecting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

This marks Kundi's first visit to the United States, where he is also scheduled to meet with influential members of the U.S. Congress.

Tanvir Hussain Malik, the Personal Staff Officer to the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saw Kundi off at Islamabad International Airport.

