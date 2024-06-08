Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, has reiterated his commitment to utilizing all resources for the betterment of the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, has reiterated his commitment to utilizing all resources for the betterment of the province.

Speaking to media at the three-day 12th Tent Pegging Championship here at the F9 Park, he emphasized the need for improved sports facilities and empowerment of youth and women. Former Deputy Mayor Islamabad Zeeshan Naqvi was also present on this occasion.

I have come here for the Tent Pegging Championship for the second time, Kundi said and noted that 65% of the population consists of youth, who require opportunities for growth and development.

He expressed concern over the lack of sports fields in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, despite the province producing half of the national cricket team and plans to hold tournaments and promote traditional sports, with a focus on youth and women empowerment.

There are very few sports fields in our province. Whether its cricket, hockey, tent pegging or boxing competitions, our young generation should be involved in sports to promote positive and healthy activities, he said.

We will work on youth and women empowerment, promote traditional sports. We are also going to hold Tent Pegging event in Peshawar soon, he said.

He also addressed the issue of political recruitments in universities, which he believes has affected their performance.

The Governor urged KPK Chief Minister to engage in constructive dialogue and debate, rather than relying on rhetoric. He also offered KPK Chief Minister to engage in a televised debate with him on any channel of his choice, expressing confidence that the challenge would not be accepted by the CM.

KPK of social media is different while the real province is poles apart, he said.

Kundi criticized the lack of investment in universities, highlighting that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had allocated only three billion rupees for universities, compared to six billion by Punjab and twenty billion by Sindh.

The cricket stadium being constructed since 2017 was still deserted while there was no cricket matches for 15 years, he said.

He also expressed concern over the absence of Vice Chancellors in 26 universities and the illegal appointment of Acting Vice-Chancellors.

He said that I wrote a letter to the Chief Minister that 26 universities do not have Vice Chancellors, the Chief Minister should work on it. The CM appointed six Acting Vice-Chancellors and that too illegally, he said.

I want to tell the Apex court that the lawyers representing the province has made false statements in the case regarding writing the summary of Vice Chancellors to me. I have not received the summary of any Vice Chancellor till date, but whenever it comes, I will not delay in signing it, he said.

The Governor emphasized his commitment to education and vowed to work with integrity to address these issues.

Kundi reiterated his dedication to the betterment of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, emphasizing the need for constructive dialogue, improved sports facilities, and empowerment of youth and women.

Meanwhile coming to the Tent Pegging Championship, as many as 1200 players from 300 teams are featuring in the mega event.