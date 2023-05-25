Kundi welcomes PTI MP in PPP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday welcomed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Dr Haider Ali for joining Pakistan People's Party (PPP).

Kundi in a press conference here while observing the Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan (Day of Honouring the Martyrs of Pakistan) said, "We stand with the families of the Shuhada." "I on behalf of the party and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari welcome Ali to the party which top priority is to give respect to everyone. PPP workers have always stood with their leaders through thick and thin," he said.

Commenting on dialogues with PTI, he said, "If we look at Former President Asif Ali Zardari's previous interviews, he has always said that PTI is not a political party." "Imran Khan is not a political leader but a sportsman. PTI will fall through its weight only and we can see it today," he quoted Zardari as saying.

"When an assassination attempt was made on Shaheed Benazir Bhutto in Karachi at Karsaz the very next day she was visiting the homes of PPP leaders to inquire about their health.

This is the true identity of a leader," he said.

Kundi said PTI was just restricted to Zaman Park and their leaders were nowhere to be seen now.

"The way forward to the political crisis is free and fair elections. PPP's stance has been loud and clear that whichever party gets the highest polls should run the country. All institutions in the country should remain within their constitutional limits and work," he said.

He said even how tough the times were, PPP had never thought of defaming or damaging any organ of the state or institution in the country.

"Zardari spent 4,915 days in prison, Faryal Talpur 187 days, Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah 765 and the list goes on from Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shehbaz etc. On the other hand, PTI leaders cannot even stand a day in prisons," he said.