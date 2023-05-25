UrduPoint.com

Kundi Welcomes PTI MP In PPP

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Kundi welcomes PTI MP in PPP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday welcomed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Dr Haider Ali for joining Pakistan People's Party (PPP).

Kundi in a press conference here while observing the Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan (Day of Honouring the Martyrs of Pakistan) said, "We stand with the families of the Shuhada." "I on behalf of the party and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari welcome Ali to the party which top priority is to give respect to everyone. PPP workers have always stood with their leaders through thick and thin," he said.

Commenting on dialogues with PTI, he said, "If we look at Former President Asif Ali Zardari's previous interviews, he has always said that PTI is not a political party." "Imran Khan is not a political leader but a sportsman. PTI will fall through its weight only and we can see it today," he quoted Zardari as saying.

"When an assassination attempt was made on Shaheed Benazir Bhutto in Karachi at Karsaz the very next day she was visiting the homes of PPP leaders to inquire about their health.

This is the true identity of a leader," he said.

Kundi said PTI was just restricted to Zaman Park and their leaders were nowhere to be seen now.

"The way forward to the political crisis is free and fair elections. PPP's stance has been loud and clear that whichever party gets the highest polls should run the country. All institutions in the country should remain within their constitutional limits and work," he said.

He said even how tough the times were, PPP had never thought of defaming or damaging any organ of the state or institution in the country.

"Zardari spent 4,915 days in prison, Faryal Talpur 187 days, Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah 765 and the list goes on from Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shehbaz etc. On the other hand, PTI leaders cannot even stand a day in prisons," he said.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Maryam Nawaz Sharif Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Faryal Talpur Provincial Assembly Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah Faisal Karim Kundi All From Top Weight Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Municipality improves 20 Parks to meet W ..

17 minutes ago
 Representatives from SAI and ADAA visit India to d ..

Representatives from SAI and ADAA visit India to discuss cooperation

47 minutes ago
 Naval Chief Inaugurates High School At District Sa ..

Naval Chief Inaugurates High School At District Sanghar

1 hour ago
 Unleashing Design and Photography Excellence: vivo ..

Unleashing Design and Photography Excellence: vivo V27e Launches in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi hosts winners of She ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi hosts winners of Sheikh Zayed Book Award 2023

2 hours ago
 DEWA CEO welcomes President of UAE Singapore Busin ..

DEWA CEO welcomes President of UAE Singapore Business Council

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.