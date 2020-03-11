Kundla rescue operation concludes, 4 bodies recovered

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Rescue-1122, Pak Army and police Tuesday concluded Kundla rescue operation where four dead bodies have been recovered while 11 injured were saved from four vehicles that were struck by the avalanche debris on Tuesday evening at Kundla Nathiagali.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, 4 persons were died where three of them were identified as Farkhanda Bibi a tourist from Lahore, Naveed and Shoaib health department employees while the fourth one is still unknown.

The rescue workers also evacuated 11 critically injured persons from the three vehicles that have been falling into a deep gorge. The injured were admitted to the Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) Abbottabad and District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Abbottabad.

On Tuesday night owing to the dark and very difficult terrain as three of the vehicles were fell into several hundred feet deep gorge Rescue workers called Pak Army and more strength of rescue workers to continued operation.

The injured were identified as Asmatullah son of Habeebullah, Nazia Bibi wife of Asmatullah, Mubarak Ali son of Asmatullah, Murad Ali, Memona Sultan, Muhammad Ali, Rukhsana Omer, Hamza, Omer, Suleman and Imran.

Galyat Development Authority (GDA) has imposed a ban on entry in Galyat from Murree owing to the road blockage at several places.