Kunming University Of Science And Technology China To Set Up Hospital; Joint Research Group To Fight Coronavirus

Fri 27th March 2020 | 11:27 PM

The Kunming University of Science and Technology (KUST), China will set up a hospital at University of Health Sciences (UHS) Kala Shah Kaku (KSK) Campus to treat coronavirus and conduct research on the deadly virus to check its spread

During a video-link conference between KUST and University of Health Sciences (UHS) at the Governor's House here on Friday, the Chinese university announced to donate corona-test kits, masks and gloves as well besides constituting a joint research group between KUST and UHS.

The understanding was reached between UHS Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr. Javed Akram and KUST VC Prof. Dr. Lee Sung during a video-link conference. Governor Punjab/ Chancellor UHS Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and Chinese Consul General (CG) in Lahore Long Dingbin were present during the video-link conference.

The anti-coronavirus hospital will be established at the UHS KSK Campus while a KUST delegation will visit the provincial metropolis next week in this regard. The Chinese experts will help in research to find types of coronavirus; prevention from deadly disease; medicines to prevent corona and means to control the pandemic in Pakistan from the Chinese experience.

China was the first country to grapple with the COVID 19 (coronavirus) which started in Chinese province Wuhan. The respiratory disease virus, later, spread to other countries and was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) after the death-toll reached thousnads. China has successfully controlled the pandemic in their country by now and their expertise was vital in fighting the deadly virus in Pakistan.

During the conference, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and UHS VC Dr. Javed Akram briefed the Chinese authorities about the situation created due to corona pandemic in Punjab, number of corona infected patients and the measures adopted by the government.

On the appeal of Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar the premier Chinese Kunming university will launch a joint research project with UHS Lahore against coronavirus.

