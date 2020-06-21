Kunri reports first death due to COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UMERKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :First COVID-19 positive patient died in kunri taluka of Mirpurkhas district on Sunday.

According to details, a 68-years-old namely Ameer Ahmed Randhawa was initially isolated at home after tested positive for coronavirus few days ago,later he was shifted to isolation center setup at government girls degree college kunri where he succumbed to disease.The burial was carried out as per standard operating procedure at pidryo farm near kunri.